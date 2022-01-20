New Davenport bus ad aims to help stop human trafficking

A new panel ad to raise awareness about human trafficking is on Davenport Citibus, through the end of March.

Attacking Trafficking, a local group dedicated to ending human trafficking, has partnered with the Congregation of the Humility of Mary to sponsor new panel ads on a Davenport Citi Bus as a way to combat the demand for purchasers of sex.

The ad proclaims “Not For Sale – Stop Human Trafficking” and includes the National Human Trafficking Hotline number (1-888-373-7888).

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Attacking Trafficking’s spokesperson, Ann Mohr, says the intent of the ad is to remind the community that prostitution is not a victimless crime, according to a Thursday release. Human beings are being purchased for sex. Because the demand exists, traffickers are filling the economic equation and fulfilling the supply with victims. Too often, these victims are children and teens.

The bus ad will run now through the end of March and was created by the Mesmerize Ad Agency. It is estimated to receive nearly 2 million impressions (or views) during that time, according to the release.

Mohr said that, in addition to an annual prayer service on Jan. 23, the organization will also hold a training session for interested volunteers on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m., at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Davenport, 3510 W. Central Park Ave., in Davenport.

The Attacking Trafficking prayer service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23 at St. Albans. For more information, visit Attackingtrafficking.org, check out their Facebook page, or email attackingtrafficking@gmail.com.