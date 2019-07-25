New Davenport flood plan headed to federal officials

FILE – In this May 3, 2019 aerial file photo, the Modern Woodmen Park, top, and the surrounding of downtown Davenport, Iowa, are area covered by Mississippi River floodwaters. The prolonged flooding along the Mississippi River will cost more than $2 billion in repairs and cleanup, the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, and advocacy group for river communities, said Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad City Times via AP, File)

Plan allows city officials to apply for certain FEMA grants

A new flood plan from Davenport is headed to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It includes more than a dozen new action items for the city.

City staff says the new strategy tries to reduce the risk of flooding.

It includes dike improvements on Black Hawk and Walnut creeks as well as grants to help property owners flood-proof their buildings or for the city to buy flood-prone buildings to convert into green space.

City officials say putting the plan together doesn’t mean it can’t be changed later.

It just makes it possible to apply for certain grants.



