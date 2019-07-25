New Davenport flood plan headed to federal officials

A new flood plan from Davenport is headed to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
It includes more than a dozen new action items for the city.
City staff says the new strategy tries to reduce the risk of flooding.
It includes dike improvements on Black Hawk and Walnut creeks as well as grants to help property owners flood-proof their buildings or for the city to buy flood-prone buildings to convert into green space.
City officials say putting the plan together doesn’t mean it can’t be changed later.
It just makes it possible to apply for certain grants.
You can find the full list of action strategies by clicking here.