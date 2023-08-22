Two new police officers are set to be sworn in by Mayor Mike Matson at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Davenport City Council meeting in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 226 W. 4th St., Davenport.

Lombardi

Police Officer Daniel Lombardi

Daniel Joseph Lombardi III was born and raised in Atlantic City, NJ. He graduated from Atlantic City High School in 2009. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the U. S. Army and served 13 years, completing four deployments to Afghanistan and one to Africa. “He loves his family, God, football, traveling, and working out,” the release says.

Conner

Police Officer Michael Conner

Michael Conner was born and raised in Bettendorf. He graduated from Bettendorf High School in 2014. After high school, he embarked on a career of professional wrestling, and he had the

opportunity to travel the country. He also spent time working as membership experience director of Crow Valley Golf Club. “In his free time, Michael enjoys working out, spending time with friends and family, and following the Green Bay Packers,” the release says.