Mayor Mike Matson swore in new Davenport Police Chief Jeffery E. Bladel at the Davenport City Council Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday.

The new chief’s father, Mike Bladel, who also served as police chief, pinned the badge on his son.

Others in attendance included retiring Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, the chiefs of police from Moline and Rock Island, along with the Rock Island Fire Chief and Jackson County Sheriff.