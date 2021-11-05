New Davenport public art project reflects the community, Nov. 13 unveiling planned

On Saturday, Nov. 13th, the TMBC at the Lincoln Center will unveil a new public art piece in honor of the neighbors in Davenport.

In October, an artist-led, faith-based and community-driven non-profit called alt_ Chicago joined the TMBC and St. Ambrose University to provide free family photographs for the community. Now alt_ Chicago returns to the Lincoln Center to reveal the collective art piece for the community in a day of celebration, fun, and music. This event continues to imagine the ways that art can reimagine the capacity of community building, according to a St. Ambrose release.

The idea was to make portraits of people in the community and then to make a mural reflecting those portraits back to the community. It was part of alt_Chicago’s “Project Stamp” — a free family day during which photos are taken of residents. The photos are used for public beautification of the community by stamping them all over underutilized space. “Stamping our neighborhood with our own narrative, our own brand, our own legacy,” according to the group.

One of the Davenport photos taken for alt_Chicago’s “Project Stamp.”

As a special treat for the event — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13, at 318 E. 7th St., Davenport — a black-owned coffee company based in Chicago called “Monday Coffee” will be giving out free coffee during the celebration. This event is sponsored by St. Ambrose University.

The TMBC (“Together Making a Better Community”) is a hub for resources, professional services, programs and events for the African-American community in the Quad Cities.



A collaboration between Jon Veal and Jordan Campbell, alt_Chicago was started by the two artists in response to the trauma of surrounding communities and the belief that art could be used as a tool for healing. Campbell’s family history of entrepreneurship and Veal’s lifelong passion for art met in a resolution to positively disrupt their communities through tangible acts of service.

For more information, visit www.altspacechicago.com/portfolio-1. To learn more about the TMBC at the Lincoln Center, visit tmbcqc.org.



