New “Deck the Downtowns” promotions start Thursday in Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island

A new “Deck the Downtowns” promotional campaign will start Thursday, Nov. 18 in Downtown Bettendorf, Davenport and Rock Island. Each downtown will promote their own unique activities to encourage people to eat, drink, shop and be merry downtown.

“This is the first time the three downtowns managed by the Quad Cities Chamber have come together to showcase the businesses that make each downtown unique with Deck the Downtowns,” Kyle Carter, vice president of place management, Quad Cities Chamber, said in a Monday release. “There is so much to offer in each downtown during the holidays – whether it’s enjoying a holiday event with your family, date night with drinks and dinner or finding the perfect one of-a-kind gift.”

Deck the Downtowns also supports the Keep It QC initiative (that launched last year), which encourages Quad Citizens to spend locally, since every dollar we keep in the QC drives our economy. Keep It QC Visa Gift Cards are available for purchase online at thecommunitygiftcard.com/keepitqc. They can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted and look for Quad Cities merchants that support the card.

Downtown Davenport Partnership

Holiday Display Challenge: More than 40 businesses throughout Downtown Davenport will deck their windows with holiday displays. For a list of participants and to vote for your favorite display Nov. 18 – Dec. 18, go to DowntownDavenport.com. Place your vote for a chance to win Keep It QC Visa Gift Cards and other prizes.

Hunt for the Holiday Pickle: The German tradition of hunting for a pickle ornament will debut throughout Downtown Davenport Nov. 27 – Jan. 3. Pick up an official card at one of the 30 participating businesses to play. Find 10 pickles and turn in the completed card at either the German American Heritage Center or Davenport Public Library and win a pickle ornament for your own tree. Participants will also be entered to win Keep It QC Visa Gift Cards and a grand prize basket. Visit DowntownDavenport.com for a list of participating businesses.

Downtown Delivers: Delivery is guaranteed for purchases made at participating businesses as Downtown Davenport Partnership team members will deliver gifts within 10 miles of Downtown Davenport. Shop Nov. 26-29 for deliveries Dec. 1. Shop Dec. 17-19 for deliveries Dec. 21. Visit DowntownDavenport.com for a list of participating businesses.

Downtown Gift Guide: A one-stop shopping guide for everyone on your list will be available at DowntownDavenport.com. Gifts for him, her, baby or foodies, coffee lovers, beer lovers are just some of the items available at the independently owned shops in Downtown Davenport.

Downtown Bettendorf Organization

Downtown Gift Guide: Downtown Bettendorf offers plenty of gift ideas to furnish your dream home. Along with great places to eat, drink and play, these businesses will be featured throughout the holidays on Downtown Bettendorf Organization’s Facebook page.

Window Displays: Find painted windows with holiday displays at seven businesses throughout Downtown Bettendorf.

Holiday Lights: Along State Street, the light poles will be wrapped with holiday lights.

Downtown Rock Island

Holiday Shows: Enjoy the spirit of the holidays with Winter Wonderland playing through Dec. 29 at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse. The Quad City Botanical Center gardens will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights during Winter Nights Winter Lights from Nov. 17-Jan. 2.