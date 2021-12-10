New “Deck the Halls” Christmas show playing at Davenport’s Mockingbird theater

“Deck the Halls,” a new original musical with classic Christmas songs, is now playing at the Mockingbird on Main, 320 Main St., Davenport.

“Deck the Halls” at Mockingbird on Main features TJ Green, left, Gary Talsky, Kira Rangel and Doug Kutzli.

When a snow storm hits and the star-studded cast of a 1953 radio show can’t make it into the studio, those who are now trapped inside the studio — the janitor, the writer, the assistant station manager and the young frazzled producer — must take over and see that show does indeed go on.

“Deck the Halls” at Mockingbird on Main features Kira Rangel and Doug Kutzli.

Performed without intermission (running less than an hour), “Deck the Halls” is billed as a fast paced, family-friendly holiday musical featuring such popular hits as “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night,” “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” and a new version of “O Little Town of Bethlehem.”

“The show is all fun and fluff and is the perfect getaway from the outside world,” Mockingbird co-founder Savannah Bay Strandin said. Creator Tristan Tapscott added, “We aren’t trying to reinvent any wheels or reimagine what theatre can do; we just wanted to bring something fun and happy to the landscape!”

“Deck the Halls” features Gary Talsky, left, and Doug Kutzli.

“Deck the Halls” stars Doug Kutzli (as Doc, the writer); Gary Talsky (as Elias, the janitor); T.J. Green (as Roy, the producer); and Kira Rangel (Loretta, the assistant station manager). “Deck the Halls” was written by Tapscott (who also directs) and features musical arrangements by Kutzli, who most recently teamed up on Circa ‘21’s virtual movie musical, “Big Rock Candy Mountain.”

The show is playing on the Mockingbird stage at 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. All tickets are $10, available at TheMockingbirdOnMain.com.