The new defense spending bill that was just passed by both chambers of Congress has good news for American service members.

The bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) contains several provisions that will benefit the Quad Cities, including initiatives to support the Rock Island Arsenal, an amendment to preserve jobs at the Peoria Air National Guard base and a pay raise for service members. They will receive a 5.2% raise, the largest in over 20 years.

“I’m pleased that the initiatives I fought for to support central and northwestern Illinois were included in this year’s defense policy bill,” said Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17). “This legislation directly impacts our troops and their families, including the brave service members at the Rock Island Arsenal, the Peoria Air National Guard base and across Illinois. The pay raise for our military personnel is crucial and I look forward to seeing this bill signed into law.”

Sorensen worked with Congressman Darin LaHood (IL-16) to include language in the Act that would protect jobs at the 182nd Airlift Wing, based in Peoria. The Act directs the Air Force to issue a report to Congress on the costs of decommissioning Tactical Air Control Party (TAC-P) units, teams that conduct special operations for the Air Force. The 182nd Airlift Wing is currently set to lose its TAC-P units and the representatives hope this report will help others understand the consequences of these closures and support a plan to keep jobs at the base under new units.

The Act includes requiring a report on the role of Mission Training Complexes that make sure troops are ready to face emerging threats. This report will help the Rock Island Arsenal position itself to receive a Mission Training Complex and bring jobs to the Quad Cities.

The legislation passed both chambers of Congress and now heads to President Joe Biden for his signature.