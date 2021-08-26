New details in arrest of QC man in death of 4-year-old in Indiana

Update: New details have been released about the arrest of an Eldridge man by police in LaGrange County, Indiana, in the death of a 4-year-old boy in LaGrange County last week.

Our sister station WANE reported the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday filed preliminary charges against Dylan Diericx of Eldridge, Iowa, alleging one count of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, a Level 1 Felony.

It was Aug. 19 when Shipshewana Police were called to 345 Van Buren St. on a call about a young boy unresponsive and in critical condition. He was taken by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he ultimately died.

The prosecutor’s office released a brief statement on the arrest but few details were offered. According to a probable cause affidavit, though, the boy was the son of Diericx’s girlfriend, and Diericx said they were engaged in “horse-play” in the cab of a semi when the child was injured.

Diericx told investigators that he had tossed the boy on the bunk in the sleeper of his semi, and he hit his head on a “fixed object,” the affidavit said. The boy then began convulsing and went unconscious, Diericx said, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, though, the boy’s injuries were not consistent with that explanation. The child suffered “fractures to his clavicle and shoulder blade, bruises and abrasions on the right and left side of his face, bruises on his forehead, laceration and blunt force trauma to the back of the head, bruises to genitalia, injury and bleeding from the victim’s anus, cuts to his arm, a busted lip and burns around his mouth and on various parts of his body,” the affidavit said.

Diericx is in the custody of the LaGrange County Jail awaiting formal arraignment on the charges.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed later.

