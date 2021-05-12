New distribution center will bring 1,000 jobs to the Quad Cities

A new distribution center will be coming to the Quad Cities, bringing 1,000 jobs with it.

Davenport City Council approved an agreement Wednesday night with Seefried Industrial Properties.

It will build a 2.9-million-square-foot warehouse on 158 acres of land west of Division Street and north of Research Parkway.

Research Parkway will extend to Division Street as part of the project.

Davenport will have to improve the infrastructure around the site.

The total cost is projected to be at least $100 million, and it could take up to two years to finish the center.

Council members can’t say what will go in the building based on a nondisclosure agreement.

However, Seefried Industrial has a history of doing work for Amazon.

Seefried’s website indicates it’s built at least five distribution sites for Amazon.