Looking for Lincoln has announced the premier of a documentary short “1875 Emancipation Celebration: A Grand Old-Style Barbeque in Atlanta Illinois.” This documentary tells the story of a small group of African American citizens from Atlanta, IL who hosted an area-wide barbecue celebration at their local fairgrounds. The event marked the 12th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, which granted freedom to the enslaved people of the United States. This documentary short is the first of a news series called “Looking for Lincoln Stories,” which uses video and audio podcasts to tell unknown or little-known stories in the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area.

“This is a new and exciting way to share little-known stories of the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area,” says Sarah Watson, Executive Director of Looking for Lincoln. “These engaging videos and podcasts are an amazing new way for us to reach the public with the compelling stories of Lincoln’s life and times. We hope this new series can be used by educators, schools, museums, and the public to better understand the rich heritage of our area.”

The 1875 Emancipation Celebration video can be seen on the Looking for Lincoln YouTube Channel by clicking here.

The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, and Google, and can be found by searching ‘Looking for Lincoln Stories.’ Looking for Lincoln Stories is funded partly by a grant from Illinois Humanities, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

For more information about the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, click here.