New Downtown Davenport YMCA breaks ground

After surpassing the $12 million capital campaign goal, leaders and volunteers laying the foundation to a new Downtown Davenport YMCA take the next step Thursday.

The $22 million building will include upgraded amenities and space to serve 5,000 more people than the current Downtown Davenport Y.

The groundbreaking for the R. Richard Bittner YMCA celebrated the work to serve the community for generations to come.

The new Y on E. Fourth Street by the Early Learning Center is expected to be completed in Dec. 2020.