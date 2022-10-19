This Thursday, Oct. 20, Root 67 – a new retail development owned by Kimberly & Rodney Collier in LeClaire – is opening in downtown LeClaire.

Items for sale at Buttercupp Candles.

Come check out the building housing Buttercupp Candles, Nest – A Modern General Store, Cody Rose Flower Company, and THE Collective (opening in November). The development name is a play on U.S. 67, the main drag downtown.

Join the party from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with live music by Lewis Knudsen, snacks, wine by the glass, and a chance to shop across the stores in the strip at 423-429 North Cody Road, LeClaire.

Items for sale at Cody Rose Flower Company.

See all the fun things for sale and start planning your future outings making candles at Buttercupp Candles, shopping for charcuterie items at Nest, and making bouquets at Cody Rose Flower Company’s bouquet bar.