A drag show with dogs is coming to the East Village of Davenport June 24, to benefit the Humane Society of Scott County.

If you like drag and you like dogs, then come and see some of the Quad Cities’ finest drag performers with their dogs on Friday, June 24.

They will be donating their time to help fundraise for the lost and homeless pets in our community.

The Village Theatre in the Village of Davenport (2113 E. 11th St.) has partnered with the Humane Society of Scott County to bring to you “Drag for Dogs.” This is the first live drag show in the area (and likely in the nation) that will include performances with dogs, according to the Humane Society Facebook page.

By purchasing tickets, not only will you be one of the first people to ever experience an event quite like this, but you will also be supporting the Humane Society of Scott County.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and you will be able to purchase food and drink before the event starts. The show will start at 8 p.m. The event is for ages 21+ and there will be alcoholic beverages for purchase. Tickets are $15, available HERE.