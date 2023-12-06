After 45 years, the Good Shepherd Foundation of Henry County is expanding its services to Rock Island County.

The Good Shepherd is an outpatient substance abuse evaluation and treatment center based in Geneseo but with an increase in people needing services, the nonprofit is opening its second office.

Good Shepherd Foundation president Craig Klavon in the new Rock Island offices (photos by Jonathan Turner).

Foundation president Craig Klavon says this local treatment center accepts the Illinois Medicaid card and a sliding scale is available. He says no person shall be denied treatment because of inability to pay.

“We seek to make a difference by helping those in trouble or destined for trouble with alcohol and drugs,” Klavon said Wednesday. “We help to identify their needs, set worthwhile goals, and help people of all ages live sober, responsible lives.”

Services being offered at the new office include treatments for opioid, alcohol and substance abuse, group therapy, family counseling, DUI evaluation, driver’s risk education classes, early intervention, continuing care, and intensive outpatient treatment.

Klavon gathered Wednesday with Dwight Ford, executive director of Project NOW, and Good Shepherd clinic director, Dr. Ron Christianson, to celebrate the opening of its new location, at 4711 44th St., Suite 2, Rock Island.

“As we open the doors to this clinic here, we’re opening doors of new opportunity to residents of Rock Island,” Christianson said. “We’re offering people a place to come that’s convenient, that’s close, and that they can come to a licensed treatment facility. They can get treatment regardless of the ability to pay.”

Project NOW executive director Dwight Ford speaks for the new Good Shepherd treatment center ribbon-cutting Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

“Partnership is strong, and because our work ensures that people that happen to face economic challenges have a way forward in life,” Rev. Ford said. “There are not many families that can say in their network, they haven’t been touched by the challenges of drug addiction and abuse, and many people have fought to gain their sobriety and maintain it.”

He called the Good Shepherd Foundation doing “great work,” to “sit with people, journey with people” and what they’re doing today, expanding their services. “We’re delighted about that.”

“This is a big day for us; it’s been a longtime dream,” Klavon said.

Former Genesis office

The nonprofit, founded in 1978, has planned to expand into Rock Island County for the past year and a half, and has rented the former Genesis VNA office space in Rock Island (behind Jimmy John’s) for the past year, before getting all its required licensure and inspections approved.

“We will refuse no one who needs service,” Klavon said. “We’re just glad to finally be at this point. It’s been a long time coming.”

About 22 years ago, the nonprofit was bequeathed a sizable sum of money and property on which to build its first office in Geneseo, at 796 Boone Drive.

Attending Wednesday’s event were clinic director Ron Christianson, left, Good Shepherd board president Craig Klavon and Project NOW executive director Dwight Ford.

“For years, we’ve pulled people from Rock Island County, Whiteside County, Bureau County,” he said, noting of the 200 people served on average each year, about 30 have come from Rock Island County.

“There’s just a huge need in this area,” Klavon said,m adding he’s received requests for assistance from Rock Island County Court for help in treatment after drug and alcohol arrests.

“We’re now seeing the devastation,” he said.

Klavon has worked with Project NOW’s “Fully Free” program, which works with people who are released from prison, to help them integrate back into society. He’s worked with the correctional facilities in Kewanee and East Moline.

“If underneath it, we have an addiction problem, an alcoholism problem, it’s all for nothing,” Klavon said.

In Rock Island, they have two employees so far, just starting to see clients, and plan to grow the staff.

Good Shepherd doesn’t receive any state funding and little to no grants, Klavon said. “They’re hard to get and hard to write,” he said.

He’s served on the board for 30 years.

“I’d just like people to know services are available and there is no shame in asking for help,” Klavon said. “There’s help available.”

For more information or to make appointments, call 309-944-6205 or email gsfhcoffice@gmail.com.