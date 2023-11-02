DuTrac Community Credit Union celebrated the beginning of construction of their new Moline branch on Wednesday, Nov. 1st with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The new branch at 3153 Avenue of the Cities features a larger, modern design that will occupy their existing lot as well as two neighboring lots that were purchased to accommodate the building, according to a release from general contractor Russell.

A groundbreaking was held for the new credit union branch at 3153 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, on Nov. 1, 2023 (credit: Russell).

The design/build project includes demolition of three existing onsite buildings and the construction of a new 3,226-square-foot credit union. The new facility will feature:

Lobby

Spacious teller counter

Offices

Conference room

Employee breakroom

The exterior will feature two drive-through lanes with canopy, and a separate drive-up ATM lane.

This is Russell’s third capital project for DuTrac Community Credit Union, having previously completed the new construction of the Bettendorf branch (which opened in summer 2022 at 2770 Middle Road) and exterior renovations of the headquarters in Dubuque.

Before demolition of the existing space, the Moline Fire Department was able to use the existing building to practice lifesaving skills in a real-life setting. This proactive approach served as a testament to DuTrac Community Credit Union and Russell’s shared commitment to safety and community.

A rendering of the new DuTrac branch at 3153 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.

The Moline branch will remain open and operational within an on-site trailer throughout the construction of their new building to serve their local clients, according to Russell. A temporary banking unit has been placed on the parking lot of the site while the demolition and rebuild occur. There will be no drive-up, ATM or night drop access while construction takes place.

Access to the temporary unit is available via 32nd Street.

Collaborating on this project are key partners including Townsend Engineering and Streamline Architects, along with approximately 20 trade partners who will contribute to bringing this vision to life, Russell said. The new branch is due to be complete in spring 2024.

“DuTrac is grateful to the membership for our continued expansion in Moline and the greater Quad Cities as we help build upon the area’s growing economic success,” credit union president/CEO Andy Hawkinson has said. “The expansion underscores DuTrac’s ongoing 75+ year commitment to supporting economic growth in the local communities we have the privilege to serve.”

For more information on DuTrac, visit their website HERE.