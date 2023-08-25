The city of East Moline on Friday announced the appointment of Mark Rothert as its new city administrator.

He brings extensive experience from a 22-year career in local government management and economic development, according to a city release. Formerly serving as the city manager of Pekin, Ill., Rothert played a key role in modernizing its city operations, leading development initiatives, and securing grant funding for various infrastructure projects.

His prior executive experience also includes roles as assistant county administrator in Peoria County, Ill. (2012-2017) and executive director of the Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development in Canton, Ill. (2006-2012).

He holds a Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from the University of Kansas and dual certifications as a Credentialed Manager through the International City/County Management Association and a Certified Economic Developer by the International Economic Development Council, the city release said.

Mayor Reggie Freeman remarked on Rothert’s appointment, stating, “Mark has demonstrated a commitment to effective leadership and community growth. His extensive experience and managerial approach align with East Moline’s objectives and he will be a great asset to our city.”

Rothert also expressed appreciation, saying, “I am honored to join the city of East Moline and contribute to its future growth. I look forward to working collaboratively with the community, city officials, and dedicated staff to achieve our shared goals.”

Mayor Freeman’s appointment of Rothert was approved by the East Moline City Council by a unanimous vote last month. He assumed his role as city administrator on Aug. 23, 2023, taking over for retiring city administrator, Doug Maxeiner.