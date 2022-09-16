Spider plants from Suzon Robbins will be among items for sale at Skylark on Sunday, Sept. 18.

In an continuing effort to expand the diversity of events at The Skylark, 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island, new event coordinator Suzon Robbins is presenting a free eclectic market on Sunday, Sept. 18 from noon to 4 p.m.

A necklace made from shed snake skin is among the items offered at Sunday’s market.

Similar to “Fleazilla” markets she has hosted at Davenport’s Village Theatre, the new Skylark event will offer unique, quirky gifts for sale — including artistic bones, bugs, vintage clothing, jewelry, vinyl records, plants, vintage toys, housewares, candles and lots of art.

A plate for sale at Sunday’s Skylark market.

“This is not your grandma’s market,” Robbins said this week, noting there will be about a dozen vendors. “This market is different. It’s just a bunch of eclectic stuff.”

After starting a new comedy show every other Thursday (the first was Sept. 8 and next one is Sept. 22), she hopes to have the market every other month.

Jesus with a Scrabble word will be among the offerings.

“We’ll probably do one another one in November and if it goes really good, we could maybe do it every month,” Robbins said.

Skylark event coordinator Suzon Robbins and owner Justin Farley (photo by Jonathan Turner).

In a restored former 1892 church, the Skylark is a concert venue, event center and recording studio. It also hosts birthday parties, weddings, anniversaries, and quinceañeras. For more information, call 563-505-0866, email skylarkqc@gmail.com or visit skylarkqc.com.