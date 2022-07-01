Illinois’ Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program has over $17 million dollars standing by to help state residents make the switch from gas powered cars to electric. The rebate program opening was announced by Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) Director John J. Kim and means that residents can receive a $4,000 rebate for the purchase of an-electric vehicle. The program was created under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) that was passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker in the fall of 2021. Electric car buyers can access and complete an application for a rebate under Illinois’ EV Rebate Program by clicking here. Applications for the first round of funding are being accepted starting immediately and must be postmarked on or before September 30.

“With our nation-leading rebate program, it’s never been more affordable for Illinois residents to buy and drive an electric vehicle,” said Governor Pritzker. “My administration understands that the clean energy transition is only as effective as it is accessible. From these $4,000 rebates to our workforce development programs to help coal communities move into clean energy jobs, we are laser focused on making Illinois a leader in addressing climate change and ensuring no community is left behind.”

“The Illinois EPA is pleased to offer this new rebate program to Illinois residents, further encouraging the purchase of electric vehicles in Illinois and reducing vehicle emissions and greenhouse gases,” said Director Kim. “Emissions from vehicles continue to be one of the largest sources of air pollution in Illinois, particularly in metropolitan areas.”

Rebate application cycles are open, and rebates will be issued to eligible applicants subject to availability of funds. Illinois residents who buy an all-electric passenger vehicle on or after July 1, 2022 are eligible to apply for a rebate under Illinois’ EV Rebate Program. The rebate amounts are as follows:

Beginning July 1, 2022, a $4,000 rebate for the purchase of an all-electric vehicle.

Beginning July 1, 2026, a $2,000 rebate for the purchase of an all-electric vehicle.

Beginning July 1, 2028, a $1,500 rebate for the purchase of an all-electric vehicle.

In addition, a $1,500 rebate is available for the purchase of an electric motorcycle.

As of July 1, 2022, the EV Rebate Fund has a balance of $17,909,043.51. After the application period closes, rebates will be issued to eligible applicants based on funding availability.

To be eligible for a rebate, a vehicle must be exclusively powered and refueled by electricity, plugged in to charge and licensed to drive on public roadways. Electric mopeds, electric off-highway vehicles, hybrid electric or extended-range electric vehicles that are also equipped with conventional fueled propulsion or auxiliary engines are not eligible under this program.

Eligibility requirements include, but are not limited to:

The buyer must reside in Illinois at time of purchase and at the time the rebate is issued.

The vehicle must be purchased from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State.

Rented or leased vehicles do not qualify for the rebate.

The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this new program in Illinois.

The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.

The purchaser must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.

The purchaser must apply for the rebate within 90 days after the vehicle purchase date.

Documentation requirements include a copy of purchase invoice, proof of purchase, vehicle registration and IRS W-9 or W-8 forms.

As required under CEJA, the Illinois EPA will prioritize reviewing applications from low-income buyers and award rebates accordingly. “Low income” is defined as persons and families whose income does not exceed 80% of the State median income, as established by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A webpage has been established for Illinois’ EV Rebate Program here. This includes a link to the rebate application, instructions on completing the application, a Frequently Asked Questions document, and other relevant information.

Individuals interested in receiving updates on Illinois EPA’s EV programs may register for the EV Listserv by clicking here.