The “Luckey Climber” is the newest addition to Bettendorf’s Family Museum and is ready for kids to play on right now.

Employees have been working on it since 2016 and cost about $500,000 to complete. Fundraising paid for 80% of those costs.

“Kids can feel safe,” says Bettendorf Family Museuem Director Kim Kidwell. “They can climb up really high and they can get in a whole new perspective of the museum.”

The Luckey Climber is sanitized several times a day.