New exhibition of ‘otherworldly’ landscapes opens at Figge

The Figge Art Museum has a permanent collection of works by exceptional artists of the 19th and 20th centuries.

“Blakelock: By the Light of the Moon,” now on view, features eight extraordinary pieces of American art — some of which have not been on display in more than two decades, a news release says.

In much the same way the Mississippi River serves as a source of creative inspiration to Quad City residents, so too did the natural world inspire Blakelock to create expressively painted landscapes that have a distinctive otherworldly quality.

“As the global pandemic has compelled many of us to connect with nature in new ways, this exhibition offers a glimpse into one artist’s connection to the land,” said Vanessa Sage, assistant curator at the Figge. “From mental illness to rapid fame to intrigue, the dramatic circumstances of Blakelock’s life often eclipse discussions about his art. This exhibition focuses on this complex artist and his work, and gives a fascinating look at a life of creative experimentation and artistic resilience.”

By focusing on Blakelock’s artistic development within the context of contemporaries and movements like Romanticism, a movement that emphasized individuality, emotion, and connection to the natural world, this exhibition will offer insight into the artistic practice of this innovative American artist.

Born in 1847 in New York City, Blakelock, largely self-taught, was informed by a variety of external

factors, and he is frequently associated with movements such as the Hudson River School, Barbizon

painting and Romanticism. All of these movements embraced the natural world as a source of creative inspiration, and Blakelock also drew upon his experiences with the wilderness in his work.

Interpretational materials explore the historical significance of the artist’s work as well as his dynamic vision. The exhibition provides insight into the context in which Blakelock created his work including stylistic shifts in American landscape painting that occurred during the late 19th century.

Visitors will be able to view that change in landscape painting firsthand by visiting the Figge’s 19th – 20th century American gallery where work by Blakelock’s contemporaries are on view.

“The paintings of Ralph Albert Blakelock continue to fascinate viewers more than one hundred years after his death,” said Sage. “We are thrilled to share outstanding examples of

his work from the museum collection, and to give our community insight into the work of this significant American artist.”



Strict safety precautions are in place at the museum because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Limited capacity means visitors nearly have the exhibitions to themselves—getting up close and personal with the art, and the artists, who created them.

Sponsored by John Gardner and Cathy Weideman, TBK Bank and KK Runge Associates, the exhibition will be on view through April 25.

Companion programming:

Virtual Curator Talk with Vanessa Sage: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Join Sage as she discusses Blakelock’s dynamic paintings, his place in art history, and his connections to the National Academy of Design as a lead up to the upcoming For America exhibition.

Family Day – Your Way! Access begins Feb. 13. February Free Family Day features activities related to the exhibition. Free registration grants your family two weeks of access to a virtual line-up, which means you can choose your day to play. Free family activity packets will be available for pickup at the museum for each registrant that selects them. Online options may include how-to videos, interviews, art projects, performances, discovery prompts, discussion questions, and a free family pass to visit the museum. Visit the website and click on “events” to register. Sponsored by MidAmerican Energy Company Scott County Regional Authority.

