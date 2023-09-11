Rock Island Parks and Recreation is bringing a new fall shopping experience to the riverfront.

Revive Rock Island – Fall Market Fest will be held Sunday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Schwiebert Riverfront Park. Admission is free.

“We’ve been excited to see the interest from so many amazing vendors that have signed up to come. This will be a great day in the park shopping for all of your favorite fall findings,” Dan Gleason, the city special events and fundraising manager, said in a Monday news release.

More than 20 unique vendors from around Rock Island and beyond will come together for a day full of shopping for items such as handmade crafts and goods, vintage wares, gifts, candles, soaps, sweets, jewelry, clothing, accessories and so much more.

The Parks Department will have grilled food concessions. Cool Beanz and Bent River Brewing Company will have drinks for sale. View a current list of vendors and take a sneak peek of photos of items they are bringing by viewing the Facebook Event Page.