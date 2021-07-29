New federal courthouse coming to Rock Island

Rock Island Investors, Inc. announced Thursday that it has been awarded the Rock Island Federal Courthouse project by the General Services Administration.

A new 53,356 square foot federal facility will be constructed at 320 18th Street in Rock Island, where the former Bituminous building now stands.

The three-story building will have multiple government tenants, including the United States District Court (Central District of Illinois).

The project is expected to break ground in fall 2021. The GSA is expected to occupy the building in late 2022 or early 2023.

Russell Construction will provide general contracting services and the Shive-Hattery Institutional Team will serve as its architectural partner.

This project will be owned and developed by Rock Island Investors, Inc., a special purpose entity that is 50% owned by Russell Government Group, LLC, 30% by Fishman Family Properties LLC and 20% by Jeff Eirinberg.

This joint venture team has participated in the GSA search and solicitation process since 2018.