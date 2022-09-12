A new exhibit at the Figge Art Museum — part of a QC-wide Holocaust education series this fall — explores the unique imagery artists use to confront the deplorable and murderous history of Nazi-era oppression and genocide.

Artists Remember is being presented as part of Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today, a community-wide effort of cultural organizations, educators, libraries and sponsors to help children and adults remember and learn from the Holocaust and work together, according to a Monday release from the museum.

Part of the new exhibit at the Figge’s first-floor Gildehaus Gallery, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

Those four common goals are to:

Provide a forum for collaboration within the community and region using Holocaust history to prompt dialogue on issues that are relevant today.

Educate the next generation of community leaders on the lessons of history and how those apply today.

Build a more vibrant, inclusive and tolerant community by giving context to the patterns of history around racism, exclusion and authoritarianism.

Create social capital by bonding, bridging and linking partners to create a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts for greater community impact.

“The Figge is proud to be part of this important initiative,” Figge executive director Michelle Hargrave said in the release. “It is our hope that in viewing these works, visitors will better understand the plight of those affected by the Holocaust and have the chance to reflect and learn from this reprehensible time in history.”

This initiative was inspired by the upcoming Quad City Symphony Orchestra performance of Two Remain (Out of Darkness), a chamber opera written in 2016 by Jake Heggie with libretto by Gene Scheer. Two Remain tells the true story of two Jewish Holocaust survivors, Krystyna Zywulska and Gad Beck.

Part of the new Holocaust-themed exhibit, to be on display through Jan. 15, 2023.

Through this exhibition, featuring over 20 works, Figge visitors will have the opportunity to have thoughtful recognition and reflection on one of the worst chapters in human history, the museum release said.

Supporting sponsor for Artists Remember is Susan Perry and Stan Goodyear, with contributing sponsors Mark and Barbara Zimmerman and the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities. The exhibition will be on view in the first-floor Gildehaus Gallery through Jan. 15, 2023.

­­Companion programs include:

Virtual Conversation: Jake Heggie and Ernesto Estigarribia

Thursday, Oct. 20, 6-7 p.m. (Free on Zoom) — Join composer Jake Heggie and conductor Ernesto Estigarribia for a virtual conversation about the opera Two Remain (Out Of Darkness), to be performed by the Quad City Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Program link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82861696919.

Spoken Word Program

Thursday, Nov. 17, 6-8 p.m. (Free at the Figge, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport)

The Figge Art Museum, QC Pride, and the Midwest Writing Center are partnering to present a special spoken word event featuring poems that emphasize compassion, understanding, community, and goodwill across all gender identities, ethnicities, faith traditions, and economic statuses.

For more information on the museum, click HERE.