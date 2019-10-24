New fire truck in Clinton dedicated to Lt. Hosette

A dedication ceremony took place in Clinton Wednesday to honor a firefighter who died in the line of duty earlier this year.

The Clinton Fire Department dedicated a new truck after Lt. Eric Hosette died in January’s explosion and fire at the ADM Plant.

The Fire Department unveiled a new ladder truck that has Lt. Hosette’s nickname “Hoss” painted on the front of the truck, as well as a painted memorial on each side. It is dedicated to him, and the legacy he is leaving behind.

The department held a push in ceremony, and as part of the tradition the new truck was cleaned with water from the previous one. The firefighter received ceremonial towels with Hosette’s nickname, and badge number 190, and wiped the truck down. Then the community helped push the truck back into the station.



The truck is being referred to as 190, to honor Lt. Hosette’s badge number. Hosette was heavily involved with designing the fire trucks, and because of that the department designed the truck dedicated to him to mirror his previous designs.