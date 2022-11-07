A new library in Galesburg received more than $1 million through a match grant challenge by the Galesburg Community Foundation to the Galesburg Public Library Foundation.

According to a release, for every $2.00 donated, the Galesburg Community Foundation matched an additional $1.00 up to $350,000. By September 30, more than $700,000 had been donated, resulting in a total gift of more $1,050,000 to be used by Galesburg Public Library Foundation to build out the community room in the new library, which will serve as a multi-purpose space for the public.

(photo: Galesburg Public Library Foundation)

“The Foundation match grant engaged the whole community to make the new library a reality,” Galesburg Public Library Director Noelle Thompson said. “The Galesburg Public Library belongs to the entire Galesburg community. It was essential that all members of our community have the opportunity to participate in this project.”

“It has been amazing to see so many individuals and business owners come forward to support this project,” Heather Sipes, Executive Director of Galesburg Public Library Foundation, said. “Its success illustrates that people believe in this community and the value a new library adds to it.” Community members can still get involved in the library project through funding the archives and genealogy section, the teen zone, bird-safe glass and outdoor spaces.

“The library is a place where everybody in our community can go,” Joshua D. Gibb, President and CEO of Galesburg Community Foundation said. “The library as an institution is important for Galesburg.” The new library building, which will be the new home for the current Galesburg Public Library, will be located at 264 W. Main St. in Galesburg.

