New Galesburg playground inspired by ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and the NFL

The City of Galesburg recently collaborated with the Galesburg School District to build a new playground on the grounds of Lombard Middle School.

The project reached completion on Saturday, September 14 and was designed for children ages 5 to 12.

The playground features pour-in-play surfacing under the main playground structure, a wheelchair and expression swing, traditional swings, several inclusive play elements and the first challenge course in western Illinois.

The challenge course was inspired by “American Ninja Warrior” and the NFL Scouting Combine.

Through a joint agreement between the City of Galesburg and the Galesburg School District, students will have sole access to the playground when school is in session.

The Galesburg community will have access to use the playground when school is not in session.

The City of Galesburg and the Galesburg School District have partnered on many recreational opportunities and look forward to collaborating on more in the future.