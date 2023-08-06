A new exhibit is coming to the Quad City Botanical Center, featuring glass molded into shapes that enhance the beauty of the gardens.

The Quad City Botanical Center and Hot Glass have created what will be called the Garden Glass exhibit. It features over 350 individual pieces of glass that will be combined for display into five garden beds and two ponds. All of the pieces of glass art have been handmade, designed and installed in the gardens by local artists at Hot Glass in Davenport. The majority of the glass art will be outdoors, with a feature piece in the tropical Sun Garden. The exhibit combines shapes, colors, patterns and movements that add to the splendor of the gardens. The Botanical Center’s landscape served as the inspiration for the pieces.

Hot Glass is a hands-on nonprofit organization dedicated to the instruction, presentation, interpretation, collection, documentation and preservation of the contemporary glass art movement, with a focus on team building for groups. Click here for more information, including details on programs and items for sale.

The exhibit opens on Thursday, August 10 and a news conference announcing the exhibit will be held on Wednesday, August 9. For more information on the Botanical Center, click here.