New gear will help keep K-9 Zeus safe and in style

Galesburg, Ill — A member of the Galesburg Police Department just got some brand-new gear.

That member is 2 year veteran officer K-9 Zeus.

The donated vest was courtesy of the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s.

According to Zues’ handler Jake Taylor, Zues is slowly getting used to his new outfit.

“He was a little skeptical at first. Wasn’t real sure about it. He kind of walked with a waddle, but he’s got it down now. He really likes it.”

The most important thing for the Galesburg Police Department was to find a way to ensure Zeus’ safety.

“We send out dogs into countless scenario’s to where they need a vest. A lot of times we send them in before we go in so they need to be protected because we don’t know what’s on the other side of that wall, they do. They’re going to encounter things a lot earlier than we are.”

The vest only weighs 5 pounds, but it is bullet-proof and stab-proof .

The vest even has its own personal touch on it.

“It says born to love, trained to serve, loyal always. This was not chosen by me. This was chosen by the donor and to be honest with you this is Zeus 110 percent. He’s a loving dog. Like I said if he could be a pet I would love to have him as a pet.”