A new event in a newly created space is coming to downtown Davenport.

German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), according to a Wednesday release from the Quad Cities Chamber.

Kaiserslautern Square is next to Duck City Bistro and across from Adler Theatre on 3rd Street in Davenport.

The free event will feature a variety of traditional Octoberfest activities including music, food and beer. Performing at the event will be the Dirndolls, a 7-piece Alpine folk band from Chicago, comprised of people of marginalized genders, the release said.

“We’re excited to host a new event for the QC to enjoy. K-Square provides a perfect venue for an outdoor event in the heart of downtown Davenport,” DDP event director Jason Gilliliand said.

With the strong history of German culture in the QC, it seemed the perfect opportunity to create a new event in K-Square, named for Davenport’s sister city Kaiserslautern, Germany, the release said.

“The rich German traditions around food, drink and music are a wonderful way to celebrate culture and have fun in our community,” said GAHC executive director Kelly Lao.

For more information, check the DDP website.