If you think the area around the exploding TBK Bank Sports Complex has been developed enough, think again.

A new golf entertainment venue is coming across the street from TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf. This 70,000+ square-foot entertainment venue is being developed by Middle & Forest Grove, LLC, a new entity created by local investors Ryan Hintze, Doug Kratz, Kevin Koellner and Ben Logsdon. The to-be-named project is currently in the schematic design phase, with construction expected to begin this spring and completed by summer/fall 2023, according to a Wednesday release.

A rendering of the proposed new golf entertainment venue to be built across from TBK Bank Sports Complex, Bettendorf.

Troon, the leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, is currently serving in an advisory role and is expected to manage the facility. Guests of the new three-level golf entertainment venue will experience TopTracer Range technology in 60+ climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round entertainment.

An interior rendering of the new facility, to open by fall 2023.

Numerous high-definition televisions will be located throughout the facility with one over-sized 4K LED TV – which is estimated to be the largest (indoor) in the state of Iowa – in the main bar area. Year-round programming will include events for kids and families, social leagues, golf tournaments, corporate events, showers, graduation parties, concerts, charity events and more. The venue will also feature a sizable state-of-the-art video gaming space, which will include an immersive virtual reality platform, escape rooms, multi-sport simulators and more high-tech games.

Also included will be large event space, future rooftop patio, and a common plaza area outside the venue.

The development will also feature several multi-sport (Baseball, Softball and Soccer) turf fields, which will be managed by TBK Bank Sports Complex. The 109-acre property will have an additional development on the southwest corner near the newly-constructed Middle and Forest Grove roundabout. This 16-acre site, owned by FG80 Holdings, LLC, is slated to include a hotel, convenience store, restaurants and retail outlets.

“Our group is beyond excited to bring this type of golf entertainment venue to the Quad Cities,” said Ryan Hintze, CEO of Middle & Forest Grove, LLC. “We want to continue to grow our community, stimulate our local economy and support our neighborhood restaurants/retailers. This entertainment venue is something we have been working toward for quite some time now, and we are delighted we finally get to share it with the public.

“This venue will be a place with activities the entire family can enjoy. We have a lot more exciting features that are in the works; we will continue to update as we progress,” he said.

The group has created a temporary website for construction and development updates: www.golfmfgi80.com.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf management company providing services at 630-plus locations around the globe, including managing 650-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages 615-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities.’

For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com.