The Clinton Fire Department recently received a new grant that will help them save more lives.

The department was awarded a 2022 Assistance to Firefighters Grant worth $47,181, according to a news release. The grant will provide funding for 90% of the cost of three Automatic Chest Compression Devices. The remaining 10% of the funding will come from the city. The Assistance to Firefighters Grant program’s goal is protecting the health and safety of both the public and firefighting personnel against fire and fire-related hazards.

The Automatic Chest Compression System is an automatic CPR machine that delivers high-quality chest compressions. It’s easy to use and can be utilized in many situations, making it perfect for first responders. The device has a silicone sleeve that is placed over the patient’s chest and a unit that delivers the compressions. Once activated, the device will deliver chest compressions at a rate of 100 per minute. It can be adjusted to deliver either shallow or deep compressions, depending on what is appropriate for the situation. These devices have been shown to improve survival rates in cardiac arrest.