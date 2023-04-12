Galesburg will be able to construct a pedestrian/bike path along U.S. 150, with help from a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

Governor JB Pritzker and IDOT announced the projects selected for the 2023 Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) grants on April 7. Galesburg received $655,560 in funding through the ITEP grant to build a pedestrian and bike path along U.S. 150, which will connect with the walking/biking path around Lake Storey. The grant received will cover 90% of the estimated project cost, with the city paying the remaining 10% of the cost.

IDOT received 213 ITEP applications totaling $337 million for this round of funding and selected 72 projects to fund, totaling $127.9 million. The ITEP grant focuses on expanding alternative travel options, such as walking and biking paths, as well as improving the quality of life in Illinois communities. In 2021, Galesburg received a $2 million ITEP grant to create a multi-use path along South Lake Storey Road. The city plans to begin work on that section of the new path later this year.

There is an existing path on the north side of Lake Storey and the 2021 ITEP grant allowed that walking and biking path to be extended to wrap around to the south side of Lake Storey, as illustrated in the attached map. The new award will allow for the construction of the walking and biking path on city property west of U.S. 150 to complete the entire loop around Lake Storey. When the final portion of the project is completed, the path will provide a continuous recreational walking and biking path loop of 4.4 miles. It will also allow for safe, accessible alternative pathways for citizens to walk or bike to destinations in that area, including Lake Storey Park, Carl Sandburg Community College, Allison Campground, Lakeside Water Park & Recreation Facility and Lake Storey Pavilion.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the City of Galesburg to complete the walking and biking path around Lake Storey and expand alternative transportation options,” said Gerald Smith, city manager. “We are very thankful to have been selected and look forward to seeing the completion of this project.”