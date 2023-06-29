State grants worth more than $1.25 million will be used to create new work-based learning programs for high school students in Iowa.

The Statewide Intermediary Work-Based Learning Grants will fund programs that provide students with one-on-one contact with potential employers and help them make decisions about post-high school education and careers. Grants to awardees will support 450+ technical assistance meetings between schools and employers across the state. The goal is to create a minimum of 50 new internship programs and 47 new registered apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship programs statewide.

Locally, Eastern Iowa Community College was awarded $96,666 for their program that helps middle and high school students explore careers and make decisions about future college coursework. Many students are not aware of some of the career opportunities available. This project will let them experience new opportunities that they otherwise may not encounter. The funds will provide transportation to and from school districts and required training. There will be continuous professional development on regional priorities that will provide opportunities to educate schools and industry partners to establish internship and apprenticeship programs.

“Iowa needs more workers, so we need to do everything possible to show Iowa young people that they can find strong, rewarding careers without having to leave their home state,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “We welcome any program that can help students engage with the work world, explore their options and make smart decisions about their futures.”

Work-based learning programs are a priority for Iowa because they help high school students become more involved in their career decision making. According to Iowa’s Area Education Agencies, the number of students exiting high school without a post-secondary plan continues to grow every year while the number of students who enroll in a post-secondary training program is declining.



Money was distributed based on geographic community college regions, but applications were open to community colleges, Iowa educational organizations, nonprofit organizations and local workforce development boards, as well as organizations that can provide students with real interactions with industry and community professionals in a real work environment.

Click here for more information on the grants, including a list of awardees.



