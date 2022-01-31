After two and a half years at Quad City Arts, Kaleigh Trammell began working this month as a new grantmaking specialist for the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

Since July 2019, the Springfield, Mo., native was the administrator for Festival of Trees and the Arts Dollars grant program for Quad City Arts. Trammell, a 2013 graduate of Missouri State University, briefly worked as program coordinator for the Community Foundation of the Ozarks in Missouri (from 2018-2019), before moving to Rock Island.

In a Quad Cities Community Foundation release, she said she’s excited to play a bigger role in helping the community’s nonprofits and donors achieve their goals.

“Being part of a community foundation is the best of both worlds. Rather than going out and advocating for one organization, I can advocate for all the organizations in the area,” Trammell said recently. “I absolutely love getting to be part of everything that’s happening in the community.

“Community foundations make it easy to give. That encourages folks to be even more generous and share the Community Foundation with other people,” she said. “That helps grow generosity and, at the end of the day, impacts the community.”

Trammell said she’s pumped to learn more about the nonprofit sector in the QC and to help educate organizations—especially those that don’t have as much capacity as others—about how they can connect to resources to help them achieve their goals for themselves and the community.

“I’m also excited for everyone else to see the impact of what our donors are doing through their funds with the help of our work behind the scenes,” she said.

“I love that I get to be the pipeline between donors and the causes that are important to them—and then to nonprofits and the outcomes they’re trying to achieve,” Trammell said. “I’m also excited to see us strategically address upstream issues in the community. Rather than creating a grant program or putting together partnerships that tackle only the symptoms of a larger problem, we can take on the problem that’s causing all those symptoms.”

