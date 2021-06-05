New graphic-novel book club starts Monday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Moline Public Library invites adult readers to a new graphic-novel book club beginning Monday.

“The Art of Reading” is an all-online graphic novel book club, with no set meeting times and no registration, a news release says.

Get started by checking in on the book club’s web page to see that month’s selected title. At the beginning of the month, the library will post a little background on that month’s title and why it was chosen.

The discussion will be online. The club will read a variety of titles, some of which may occasionally inlcude mature themes that may not be suitable for younger readers.

To get started, visit The Art of Reading’s page at molinelibrary.com/artofreading. The reading list is at molinelibrary.com/bookclubs. All titles will be available for digital check out and download through hoopla! in addition to being available in the PrairieCat library system.

For more information, call 309-524-2470 or stop by the second floor information desk for more information

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story