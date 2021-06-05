New graphic-novel book club starts Monday

The Moline Public Library invites adult readers to a new graphic-novel book club beginning Monday.

“The Art of Reading” is an all-online graphic novel book club, with no set meeting times and no registration, a news release says.

Get started by checking in on the book club’s web page to see that month’s selected title. At the beginning of the month, the library will post a little background on that month’s title and why it was chosen.

The discussion will be online. The club will read a variety of titles, some of which may occasionally inlcude mature themes that may not be suitable for younger readers.

To get started, visit The Art of Reading’s page at molinelibrary.com/artofreading. The reading list is at molinelibrary.com/bookclubs. All titles will be available for digital check out and download through hoopla! in addition to being available in the PrairieCat library system.

For more information, call 309-524-2470 or stop by the second floor information desk for more information