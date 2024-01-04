The new interim president of Harvard University is a Rock Island High School alum.

Alan Garber grew up in Rock Island, graduated from Rocky in 1973, and finished his undergrad degree at Harvard in just three years. On Tuesday, Jan. 2, the governing body over the prestigious private institution (Harvard Corporation) thanked Garber for stepping in as interim leader of the university, noting his 12 years of service with distinction as provost.

Harvard University Provost Alan Garber attends the Harvard University 363rd Commencement Exercises Ceremony on May 29, 2014 in Cambridge, Mass. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

“We are fortunate to have someone of Alan’s broad and deep experience, incisive judgment, collaborative style, and extraordinary institutional knowledge to carry forward key priorities and to guide the University through this interim period,” according to a Harvard release Jan. 2, 2024.

Garber, an economist and physician, will serve as interim president until a new leader for Harvard is identified and takes office, according to the Corporation’s message.

“I have deep respect and admiration for Claudine Gay,” Garber said of Harvard’s first Black leader, forced to step down after plagiarism allegations and contentious Congressional testimony last month. “Her devotion to Harvard has been evident throughout her career, including during her tenure as president.”

He added: “With the support, advice, and help of the Harvard community, my focus during this interim period will be on advancing our mission and helping to heal and strengthen a University that I cherish. There is much to be done, and while today has been a difficult day, I know what this community can accomplish together. I am confident we will overcome challenges we face and build a brighter future for Harvard.”

Harvard chemistry professor Martin Karplus, left, received a visit by Harvard Provost Alan Garber, right, as Karplus was hosted by his colleagues at the Chemistry Library on Oct. 9, 2013. He is one of the three 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. (Photo by Essdras M Suarez/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Garber received a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard and his M.D. from Stanford University. He holds academic appointments at Harvard Medical School, the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Harvard Kennedy School, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Before becoming Harvard provost in 2011, he spent 25 years on the faculty at Stanford, where he served as the Henry J. Kaiser Jr. Professor and a professor of medicine as well as a professor of economics, health research and policy, and economics in the Graduate School of Business (by courtesy). At Stanford, he founded and directed the Center for Health Policy and the Center for Primary Care and Outcomes Research and served as a staff physician at the Department of Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System.

Former Harvard President Claudine Gay, left, speaks as University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill listens, during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 in Washington.

Members of the Corporation indicated that the search for a new president (to succeed the controversial Claudine Gay, who resigned Jan. 2) will include broad community engagement and consultation.

“For today, we close by reiterating our gratitude to President Gay for her devoted service to Harvard, as well as to Provost Garber for his willingness to lead the University through the interim period to come,” the school release said.

Garber previously served as Harvard University’s chief academic officer.

A Rock Island classmate, Michael Weindruch of Davenport, shared recollections of Garber and his family in a new Quad Cities Business Journal (QCBJ) story. He and Garber were three years apart in school, but Weindruch was close friends with Alan’s older brother David (RIHS Class of 1969).

He said he always knew “the sky was the limit” for his younger friend. “He was a fun-loving guy, but he took his studies very seriously,” Weindruch said of Alan Garber.

Still, he didn’t expect that Dr. Garber would one day lead Harvard. You can read the entire QCBJ story HERE.