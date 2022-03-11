The Moline-Coal Valley School District is partnering with the School Health Link to provide an in-house clinic located at Moline High School.

This clinic will be available to all district students as well as other regional school-age students, time permitting. The Board of Education approved a Memorandum of Understanding with School Health Link for a period of Aug. 1, 2022 through June 30, 2024, at its regular board meeting on March 10, 2022, according to a district release.

The clinic will be located in the A-wing of Moline High School, once renovations are completed this summer. It will provide direct services to students on school days, as well as have office hours on non-attendance days during the year. Services will include screenings, testing, well-child exams, school and sports physicals, immunizations, mental health services, anxiety and depression management, chronic disease management, and referrals.

School Health Link staff will compliment and support student health needs, alongside District school nurses. The School Health Link will relocate from its current Rock Island location to Moline High School this fall. The relocation is being coordinated with the District’s reconstruction of Moline High School’s A-wing, which will also house the new ASPIRE Program.

ASPIRE will bring current Coolidge Campus students into their own wing at MHS, effective in the 2022-2023 school year. Students in grades K-12th attending Moline-Coal Valley schools will have access to these additional health-related resources. All services will require parent permission in advance. Clinic hours are currently slated to be eight hours per day, Monday – Friday with many more details to come.

Rachel Savage is superintendent of the Moline-Coal Valley School District.

“This is a very exciting time and an excellent opportunity to bring much needed health-related resources to a location that is more readily accessible to our students,” Superintendent Rachel Savage said in the release. “We are thrilled to partner with School Health Link to do all we can to be sure students’ needs are met, so they can learn to their fullest potential.”