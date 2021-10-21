New hotline for students to report issues and help prevent violence

Illinois has launched a statewide confidential way for students to report issues in their schools and hopefully prevent violence.

The state is launching a new confidential tip line for students. The goal is to help prevent violence and self harm by students by giving them access to a trained adult, at their own schools. The idea for the hotline came after the Parkland school shooting in Florida. School districts can sign up to get information about school threats, and the students’ information will be kept private.

The hotline number is 844-4SafeIL.