New I-74 bridge opening 3 lanes to Iowa on Friday

Barrier walls will be removed overnight Thursday in order to open three Iowa-bound lanes of the new Interstate 74 bridge prior to peak morning traffic on Friday.

Weather-permitting, of course.

Here’s what’s changing:

Going to Iowa

In Moline, motorists going to Iowa will be able to access Iowa-bound I-74 at Avenue of the Cities, 6th Avenue and River Drive.

No more U-turn

Motorists going to Iowa will be able to continue onto the new bridge. At this time, the river bridge will allow three lanes of Iowa-bound traffic.

After crossing the river bridge to Iowa, motorists can either exit at Grant Street/U.S. 67 in Bettendorf or continue ontowards Middle Road and Davenport.

New ramp locations in Moline

At River Drive, a new on-ramp will open to provide a more direct, and easier access to the river bridge.

The on-ramp at 7th Avenue has also moved. Motorists will be able to access Iowa-bound I-74 via the new ramp located at 6th Avenue. A new connecting road will allow motorists on westbound 7th Avenue to access the 6th Avenue on-ramp.

The speed limit on Iowa-bound I-74 will be 55 mph. The interstate will still be considered a construction zone so motorists should continue to drive with caution.

Going to Illinois

The plan is to put two-way, head-to-head traffic on the new Iowa-bound bridge, but not yet.

Illinois-bound traffic will continue to use the old bridge and the existing detour route to 7th Avenue and 19th Street.

Motorists can continue to access Illinois-bound I-74 via the existing ramps in Bettendorf.

Illinois-bound traffic is anticipated to shift to the new bridge in a two-way configuration this winter.