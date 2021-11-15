New I-74 bridge to fully open to traffic in early December — four lanes each way

The new $1.2-billion I-74 bridge connecting Moline and Bettendorf will feature a new park and a pedestrian elevator to the bridge (left) on the Bettendorf side.

The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation, Federal Highway Administration and Quad Cities communities announced Monday that the new I-74 River Bridge is anticipated to fully open to traffic shortly after Dec. 1, 2021.



The public is invited to a celebration of the iconic new structure any time between 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 1, where attendees can take their first steps on the bridge before it opens to traffic.

There will be free parking and limited shuttle service from the TaxSlayer Center (1201 River Drive, Moline), starting at 12:30 p.m. that day. There will be pedestrian access from the River Drive ramp in Moline only.

The new bridge will connect Moline and Bettendorf with its iconic arch structure welcoming residents, visitors, and new opportunities to the Quad Cities, according to a Monday release. Handcrafted with the help of QC trades and businesses, the new bridge will be more than twice as wide as the old bridge, providing four lanes in each direction, as well as an exciting new bicycle and pedestrian path.

Close-up views of the twin arches of the new I-74 bridge connecting Moline and Bettendorf.

The old bridge will be demolished in 2022. For more information, visit i74riverbridge.com.