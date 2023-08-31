The State of Illinois hopes a new program will help shorten the lines at the DMV (Driver and Motor Vehicle) facilities.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the official launch of the Skip-the-Line program to reduce lines and headaches at Illinois’ busiest Driver and Motor Vehicle Facilities (DMVs). The program begins on Friday, September 1.



The program will improve customer service and eliminate the unpredictability of wait times at DMVs. The program was announced in July.



“Offering appointments at high-volume DMV facilities, expanding hours of operation and broadening available services online makes sense and will result in improved customer experiences,” said Giannoulias. “By modernizing the office’s approach to service, the Skip-the-Line program gives customers more control over their visit. Starting tomorrow, we are here when you want us.”



“In the work that we do to support and advocate for people as they age, we know that when older adults have accessible transportation, they also have more opportunity for social interactions that help them to feel confident and empowered,” said Philippe Largent, State Director for AARP Illinois. “The Skip the Line initiative is another effort to make transportation accessible, because older adults will be able to plan ahead and make an appointment to visit DMV offices, instead of taking a chance on wait times and office closures.”



The Skip-the-Line program includes:



Easier Online Services — Drivers are encouraged to take advantage of the many services offered here, including renewing their driver’s licenses or ID cards and buying license plate stickers online.



Appointment Scheduling — Customers must make appointments for in-person visits at 44 DMVs, including all Chicago and suburban locations and some central and downstate DMVs; for REAL IDs; driver’s license and ID card services and in-car driving tests. The Illinois DMV office in Silvis is one of the locations requiring appointments. Those who need services like title and registration or renewing their license plate stickers can walk into their closest DMV without an appointment.



Drivers should check in with DMV staff and “Skip the Line,” eliminating lines and unpredictable wait times. Click here or call (844) 817-4649 to schedule an appointment.



New Extended Hours of Operation — All DMVs statewide will have extended hours of operation, with 15 facilities open six days a week, Monday through Saturday.

Every DMV will serve customers Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

15 DMVs will be open six days a week, including Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.



To find the location and hours of the nearest DMV facility, click here. For more information on the Illinois DMV Skip-the-Line program, click here.