A new gun law in Illinois that targets the way firearms can be marketed is being challenged.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a law that lets people sue gun dealers and manufacturers who market to children, but a new lawsuit challenges whether that’s constitutional. The National Shooting Sports Foundation filed the challenge in federal court. It argues the law violates the first amendment right to free speech and the second amendment right to bear arms.

The same group is also a plaintiff in another federal lawsuit challenging the assault weapons ban in Illinois.