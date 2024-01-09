People in Illinois who aren’t American citizens are now able to become police officers and deputies, thanks to Illinois House Bill 3751.

The move is part of a new law that took effect January 1 and applies to people legally authorized to work in the United States and allowed to carry or have a gun. Experts say it’s another step toward making Illinois one of the most immigrant-friendly states. The law also carves out an exception for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients, undocumented people who came to the united states as children and are protected from being deported.

