New Illinois law “means the world” to Rock Island mom

A new law in Illinois that took effect with the new year helps children with allergies.

House Bill 3439 mandates that insurance companies have to cover Epipens for children.

Danielle Roman’s son is allergic to common food items.

Among those are tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and eggs. Roman says her son could go into anaphylactic shock with even inhaled exposure.

She feels that making insurers cover Epipens is a huge help in cutting back on medical costs.

“There are a lot of people who are skeptical about the cost of Epipens being covered,” Roman said. “And maybe feeling like its a cost that may be passed on to them through taxes or insurance..wherever that’s falling, But for a parent with a child with life threatening food allergies that are incredibly serious, it means the world to us that someone is looking out for those food allergy children.”

Roman says that Epipens usually cost her up to $75 each, that can cost hundreds every few months when making sure everyone who takes care of her son has one available.

Roman says that the new insurance law is a relief.