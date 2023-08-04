A federal judge intervened to stop Illinois’ new law that penalizes anti-abortion pregnancy centers from taking effect.

The Associated Press reports the judge issued an injunction during an emergency hearing, saying the new law is “painfully and blatantly a violation of the first amendment.”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the law that bans anti-abortion pregnancy centers from using misinformation to interfere with abortion services. It also empowers the Illinois’ Attorney General to investigate complaints against pregnancy centers.