A new law in Illinois is geared to help students who miss school for events across the state.

Allowing schools to count work-based learning events as excused absences, students would be covered for missing school for programs like Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H. Governor JB Pritzker signed the law surrounded by members of both organizations.

Illinois students who participate in FFA will also have their membership dues covered for a second year in a row. The organization grew from 23,000 members to more than 41,000 last year.