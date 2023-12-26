An amendment to the Public Utilities Act, HB1541, in Illinois will take effect in 2024 that will keep residents’ air conditioning on in the summer, even if they are late on their bills.

The amendment stops utility companies from shutting off users’ electricity or gas during times of extreme heat. The change is intended to help people stay cool during the heat of summer. The Citizens Utility Board says the move will be a big change for people experiencing financial difficulties in Illinois.

Illinois state law already prevents utilities from turning off the heat during extremely cold days. For more information, click here.