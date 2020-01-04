New Illinois Laws while on the Road

There are four new laws that are taking place in 2020. Three of them were effective immediately once the calendar turned to January 1st.

The main headline is with Cannabis. As with alcohol, you are not allowed to consume it in your car while driving. This includes passengers and cannabis has to be in the sealed containers if it is in your possession while driving. Violating this law is a Class A Misdemeanor.

Fines for violating Scott’s Law have increased significantly. A first time violation is a $250 fine. Any subsequent violation is $750 with a possibility of getting your license suspended.

You are also no longer allowed to have any tint on the tail lights of your car.

The Last new law, which takes effect on June 1st, 2020 is you are no longer allowed to smoke tobacco products in your car if minors are present. This includes cannabis that you burn, but vaping is still allowed.

The State Police want all drivers to continue to follow the Fatal Four: follow the speed limit, use a seat belt, put down your phone, and have a designated drive.