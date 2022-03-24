A lot of small communities rely on firefighters to respond to emergencies, and several departments don’t have enough volunteers to answer calls.

The number of firefighters in Illinois is dropping, and responsibilities for the ones doing the work keep getting bigger.

They also handle a lot of EMS calls.

In Illinois, there’s a new plan to help solve that.

The Illinois Firefighters Association wants a tax break for volunteer firefighters.

It would be a $500 credit on their income tax.

President John Swan, of the Colona Fire Department, spoke with Local 4 News this week.

He calls the plan a first step to a problem that’s leading to burnout.

“The definition of a firefighter is so much more than just a firefighter. They’re asked to do everything today. It isn’t like 30 years ago,” said Swan. “They’re doing EMS … 70% of the service they provide is EMS. They do water rescue, rescue, auto extrication, hazardous material. They’re asked to do everything today.”

New York recently passed a similar bill that gives volunteer firefighters a tax break.

Illinois’ version wouldn’t give as big of a break.